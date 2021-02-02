If there's one thing that YouTube is really good at, it's recommendations. Google has done an excellent job training its algorithms to serve just what users would like to watch. Fortunately, this trait has also been passed on to YouTube Music that has a good hunch of what you might want to listen to next. In a bid to make it easier to find songs you may like, the service's Android app is getting a new way to "Start radio."

Now, tapping on the album artwork — apart from share, add to playlist, and download — has a fourth button that lets you quickly initiate a radio station based on the current song. Once you tap the button, you'll see a toast notification saying "Starting radio," which signifies that the Up Next tab has been updated to show the relevant tracks.

The album art actions with the new "Start radio" button.

Previously, users would have to start radio by accessing the overflow menu at the top right (as shown above) — this option is still available, but it's not as fast. Another way to start radio is by long-pressing a song from a playlist and then tapping the option from the pop-up menu.

This updated interface is currently rolling out to Android users. If you don't see it just yet, try restarting the app.