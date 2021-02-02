If your Google Home is telling you, "sorry, that device isn't set up yet" when trying to control smart home devices like your thermostat or lights, you aren't alone. Not everyone is affected, but what appears to be an Assistant-related outage is ongoing. According to Google's customer service representatives, the company is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

We aren't sure what the cause of the issue is, but the effect seems to be clear: Controlling connected devices via the Assistant is failing right now, with the Assistant stating, "sorry, that device isn't set up yet" on displays and speakers, or "it looks like that device hasn't been set up yet. You can do that in the Google Home app" on phones.

The Assistant on smart speakers, smart displays, and phones appear to be affected, but controls in Google's Home app itself continue to work, giving us a workaround in the meantime.

Customer support representatives aren't always the best source of information, but some are reportedly telling customers that inquire regarding the problem that Google is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

#Google #GoogleAssistant voice/natural language commands controlling #GoogleHome devices are currently broken for many. This error when attempting to control devices: "It looks like that device hasn't been set up yet. You can do that in the Google Home app." pic.twitter.com/BVR0IQ3D6Y — David Breslin (@DaveBr) February 2, 2021

Reports at venues like Reddit and Twitter regarding the apparent outage are widespread, though no other Google services indicate they're having trouble at either the Google Cloud Status Dashboard or the Workspace Status Dashboard.

A Google spokesperson says that it's investigating the issue and will offer an update as soon as possible, and we'll keep our readers in the loop. In the meantime, you can use the Home app to control devices.