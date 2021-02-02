This story was originally published and last updated .
DotEmu initially brought a mobile port of Titan Quest to Android back in 2016, though it would appear HandyGames took over the reins at some point. Oddly enough, the iOS version of this action RPG has seen a few different releases come and go, and so it looks to now be Android's turn. That's right, there's a Legendary Edition of Titan Quest coming to Android sometime soon, and it's already available for pre-registration.
The trailer above offers a first look at Titan Quest: Legendary Edition for Android. As you can see, the graphics look sharp and colorful, and best of all, the Legendary Edition will offer all of the DLC and technical updates from the PC version, essentially making for a complete edition on Android. Luckily those who own the 2016 version will be able to purchase all of this DLC separately in order to bring it in line with the Legendary Edition, something many users have been asking for since the 2016 version was released.
Sadly we don't yet know when Titan Quest: Legendary Edition will actually be available on Android, but you can pre-register right now, which should signal we're nearing an official launch. At the very least, if you'd like to receive a notification the day the game goes live, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget placed at the bottom of the page for your convenience.
Last month we learned that HandyGames would be bringing a definitive edition of Titan Quest to Android, known as Titan Quest: Legendary Edition. At the time, a release date wasn't offered, but this morning the game launched on the Apple App Store, and yet the Android version was missing. Thankfully HandyGames assured users on Twitter that the Android version was simply held up and would soon launch. Well, it would appear that the game is now available on the Google Play Store, and so you can pick it up for $19.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases to be seen, so this is indeed a premium release that offers all of the existing DLC seen on consoles and PC.
The Legendary Edition is available now. The update for the vanilla version is still pending, but should not take much longer!
Thanks for you patience <3 https://t.co/vDMGtGNnNI
— HandyGames (@handy_games) February 2, 2021
Now, this DLC was a sticking point of the previous vanilla version of Titan Quest on the Play Store since it was missing from day one. Oddly enough, last month's announcement ensured everyone that this DLC would come to the previous version as purchasable content, and luckily HandyGames has just assured everyone on Twitter that this DLC will come to the vanilla version shortly.
So if you've yet to play this popular action RPG, today appears to be a good day to jump in on Android now that Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is officially available.
