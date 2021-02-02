The Nokia 8.3 5G is the closest thing Nokia has to a flagship right now, and sure enough, the company is beginning its Android 11 rollout with this handset. The manufacturer initially planned to update it and a few other phones in Q4 2020, but that apparently didn't pan out. Fast forward to today, roughly five months after Google released Android 11 on the Pixel, and Nokia is finally ready to ship the latest version of the OS.
Nokia launched the 8.3 5G back in spring 2020 with the promise of two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security patches, and the first of the two OS upgrades is finally here. Since Nokia's skin is as close to stock Android as it gets, you'll likely be able to look forward to all of the things we noted in our review: The new conversation notifications and bubbles, the revamped media controls, the improved power menu, and of course the latest emoji. You can find our full changelog here.
The update is rolling out in stages and will hit owners in the following countries first:
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Macau
- Morocco
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Sweden
- Tunisia
- UAE
- USA
- Vietnam
This initial rollout will take until February 7 to complete and will be followed by a second wave for other countries. If you live in one of the territories above, be sure to check your system settings to see if the update is already available to you.
