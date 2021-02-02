Samsung's software strategy has improved significantly over the past few years, turning the company from one of the worst OEMs for updates to one of the best. Last year, Samsung announced most of its devices would get three years of Android OS updates, and now it has updated its list of supported devices with a few additions and removals.
Samsung's website has been updated to mention that five phones are no longer receiving security updates: the Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy A5 2017, Galaxy A3 2017, Galaxy A7 2017, and... Galaxy Fold 5G. That's right, the ~$2,000 5G variant of the original Galaxy Fold is apparently now unsupported.
The 5G Galaxy Fold likely sold in limited quantities, and was never officially available outside of South Korea and a few European countries, but we're thinking the removal from the page could be a typo. Android 11 (One UI 3.0) started rolling out to both the LTE and 5G versions of the Fold last month, according to SamMobile, and it would be a bit strange for Samsung to drop support right after shipping a major update. We've reached out to Samsung to verify if the change is an error, and we'll update this article if we get a response.
Samsung's website also says the Galaxy A8 2018 is moving from monthly updates to quarterly, and the Galaxy A8s is switching to "other regular" patches. The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21+ Ultra have been added to monthly updates, and the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M12 are new to the quarterly list.
- Source:
- Samsung
