OnePlus is currently hard at work bringing Android 11 to the 7 and the 7T series, and that's where it'll focus its development efforts going forward. The company has announced that it's releasing one final OxygenOS 10 update before owners can expect the Android 11 firmware.
The software is rolling out as OxygenOS 10.3.8, 10.0.16, and 10.0.11, depending on where you bought your phone. It lifts the security patch level to January 2021 and comes with an updated GMS package, but that's about it. OnePlus 7T owners in Europe will have to wait a little bit until the update is available to them, just like OnePlus 7 Pro users worldwide — the update isn't available for them just yet, but OnePlus promises it'll soon follow.
Changelog
OnePlus 7T: EU/GLO: OxygenOS 10.0.16; IN: OxygenOS 10.3.8
OnePlus 7: EU: OxygenOS 10.0.11; GLO/IN: OxygenOS 10.3.8
- System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09
As always, the software is rolling out in stages, so it might take some time until it hits your phone. If you want to speed up the process, you might want to look into the third-party OxygenOS Updater app that downloads the latest available firmware for you.
Comments