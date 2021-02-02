The TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the most advanced Wear OS smartwatches on the market. However, it still came with a few shortcomings when it was released in October. Thankfully, it's currently receiving a software update that fixes several of these issues for an improved user experience.
Like most software updates, this release fixes some bugs, including an issue with the Tilt-to wake function, as well as the Google Pay shortcut not always working. However, the upgrade also brings new features and improvements, many of them related to the Essential mode, such as the ability to customize the date format and better backlight controls. The overall speed of the device has also been enhanced, especially when using the Tilt-to-wake function.
The update is currently rolling out to users, with a scattered availability, meaning some may only receive it on Feb 4, when the upgrade should be fully deployed.
