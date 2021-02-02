There is no shortage of document scanning applications on Android, and Microsoft released its own scanner back in 2015. The app has continued to receive updates since then, turning it into our favorite document scanner, and now Microsoft is giving the app a branding overhaul with some new features.

Microsoft Office Lens is now losing the Office name, and will now simply be called Microsoft Lens. Despite the name change, there's also a new logo that matches the design of Microsoft's Office icons, like Word and Excel.

In terms of new functionality, the update adds Image to Text, Image to Table, Image to Contact, Immersive Reader (reads/translates text out loud), and QR code scanning. The changes bring Lens more in line with competitors like Adobe Scan, though Microsoft's app still has the advantage of not requiring any online accounts.

You can join the Play Store beta to try out the update now, or download the beta APK from APKMirror.