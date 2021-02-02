One advantage of companion apps for truly wireless earbuds is that they can push out software updates that improve functionality. Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, as we mentioned in our review, are a truly great set of all-rounder earbuds. They're now receiving a second update that improves on a few of their key features.
The update weighs a wee more than 2MB and should be available to download via the Galaxy Wearable app. The first thing it improves is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was already pretty effective, to begin with; as David said, "they could give some cheaper over-ear noise canceling headphones a run for their money." The update also improves Ambient sound. However, it's not clear exactly how.
Voice detect, a new feature that Samsung introduced with the Buds Pro, is also getting better with the new update. According to the changelog, the switching speed has been further improved. If you're not aware, this mode automatically recognizes when the wearer speaks and turns down the volume of whatever they're listening to.
As mentioned earlier, this is the second update to hit the Buds Pro post-launch. The first one added a hearing enhancement feature while also improving system stability and reliability.
- Source:
- Tizen Help
Comments