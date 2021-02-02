When searching for something on Google, you often come across websites you've never visited before. To find out if the source is trustworthy, you can do some additional research via yet another Google search, but the company is looking to make things more comfortable for you. Starting today, you'll see an overflow menu next to most search results that provides additional details on the source you found.

When you tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of a search result, an About this result bottom card will slide up, complete with a big indicator that the feature is still in beta. In it, you'll see a description of the website from Wikipedia (if available), a disclaimer that this search result isn't an ad, and links to your privacy settings and an explainer on how search works.

Google shares why it chose Wikipedia as the primary information provider: "Based on Wikipedia's open editing model, which relies on thousands of global volunteers to add content, these descriptions will provide the most up-to-date verified and sourced information available on Wikipedia about the site." If Wikipedia hasn't covered a website (yet), Google will provide other information, such as when the site was first indexed.

Google will also add these cards to other kinds of search results, like job listings and local business listings, though these don't seem to be as valuable as the site information right now. Google's example card for job listings just says, "These are job listings from across the web."

The cards are first coming to English in the US on desktop, mobile, and the Google app on Android. They follow the recently announced "bubblier and bouncier" design for mobile search with an emphasis on information density and less white space, which is currently also rolling out.