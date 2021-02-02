True wireless buds used to be quite expensive, but their price has recently dropped. Sadly, cheaper models usually lack some features or come with an aging MicroUSB connection, which takes part of the convenience away. Thankfully, Aukey has a pair of true wireless buds that have everything you need and cost just $28, thanks a promo code on Amazon.

Being affordable doesn't mean sound quality has been compromised: The EP-T31's 7mm titanium drivers deliver great audio in a compact form factor. The buds also come with a bunch of useful features, such as automatically pausing playback when you take either bud out of your ear and a low-latency mode to sync up the audio with the video on your phone. More importantly, their IPX5 water-resistance makes them sweatproof, which ensures they won't be damaged when you work out.

The buds have you covered with a playback time of about fixe hours, which can be extended to an impressive 30 hours with the charging case. The latter can be filled up either using a USB-C cable or wirelessly, making them easy to power up.

To benefit from the promotional price, make sure you apply promo code YSBCQRHX when checking out to receive 30% off of the regular price.