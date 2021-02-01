Do you suddenly have room for a 75" TV in your home? Humongous sets never seem to lose that much of their value sitting on store shelves, but TCL's 75" 4-Series 4K Android TV just did — it's on sale now at more than 25% off.

TCL's 4-Series is the entry tier for its 4K sets, but the company stuffs plenty of smart stuff at this level: there's support for HDR10 and HLG, 12W speakers, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac support. Android TV is slowly making way for Google TV, but it still works here to provide you access to all your streaming services and Google Assistant.

This particular SKU (4-Series TVs come in a variety of sizes and support for either Android TV or Roku TV) appears not to have gotten distribution on Amazon and the traditional retailers never really tinkered with this unit until now: Best Buy has taken a $210 bite off this TV's MSRP, bringing it down to $590.

Get it while it's hot.