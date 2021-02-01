Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

This month, Pro subs can grab Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon for free. The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, Hitman 2, Sniper Elite 4, Into the Breach, and Panzer Dragoon Remake were all removed on February 1 — hope you got 'em while you had the chance.

Including Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online (neither of which requires a subscription), Pro subscribers will be able to claim a total of 30 games in February.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.