You'd think that Motorola, with its comparatively light Android skin, would be quicker at delivering software updates, right? Well, you couldn't be more wrong. If its flagship phone, the Edge+, ranks poorly on our update tracker, it's best not to expect too much from its budget devices. However, the company has managed to fall short of even the lowest expectation by only just releasing Android 10 for the Moto One Macro in 2021.
The phone was announced back in October 2019 and came with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Given that Motorola generally provides only one Android update for its budget devices, we knew it would only ever get updated to Android 10. But even by the company's standards, this update has landed rather late — just a few weeks before we expect the Android 12 developer preview to drop.
We were tipped by our reader Alex who recently received the new firmware on his phone in Brazil. A Twitter user also reported getting the update in India, indicating that it may hit other regions soon. It weighs in at about 1.4GB and comes with the November 2020 security patch.
In better news, the Moto G Stylus 2020 (aka Moto G Pro) has started to receive its Android 11 upgrade in the UK. The 1.1GB update includes Android 11 goodies such as Chat Bubbles and new media controls, as well as the January 2021 security patch. There's no word on when it will hit devices in the US and other markets, though — we can only hope it arrives soon.
