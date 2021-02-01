LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, as it has extended the life of many phones and tablets that would have otherwise been abandoned. Even for phones still receiving software updates from the original manufacturer, Lineage can sometimes work better than the stock software, and it's a popular option for 'de-Googling' Android devices. Since our last roundup, several more phones have been added to the official Android 10 build roster (and a few have been removed).

First, several phones have been updated from LineageOS 16.0 (based on Android 9 Pie) to LineageOS 17.1 (based on Android 10). They include the Huawei Honor 5X (kiwi), Nextbit Robin (ether), and LeEco Le 2 (s2). It's nice to see the Nextbit Robin and Le 2 continue to receive support from the ROM community, long after their manufacturers shut down. There are three newly-supported phones on the 17.1 branch too: the Motorola Moto G5S (montana), Motorola Moto G5 (cedric), Motorola Moto E5 Plus (ahannah/hannah/rhannah)

Unfortunately, Lineage has also discontinued official builds for a handful of phones. The OPPO Find 7a/s (find7), Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (crownlte), Samsung Galaxy S9+ (star2lte), and Samsung Galaxy S9 (starlte) have been dropped, but some (if not all) of them could make a return with new maintainers. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (lavender) was dropped late last month, but just today was re-added to the build roster.