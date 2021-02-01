Not too long ago, Nvidia brought GeForce Now to Chromebooks by making the streaming service available right in the Chrome browser. Unfortunately, the company limited availability to the Google OS, and to be able to play right in Chrome on other platforms you had to go through a tedious workaround. But that's a thing of the past: Nvidia just made GeForce Now support official for Chrome on Windows and macOS.

While Nvidia would like you to know that the proper client for Windows and macOS might still provide a superior experience, this is great news for those of us who don't want to have yet another program on their machine. It's also neat if you're just interested in giving the service a try without downloading additional software. Like on Chrome OS, you can add the app to your desktop or taskbar as a PWA by tapping the plus button in the address bar.

To get started, just head to play.geforcenow.com. Of course, there's also the Android app if you prefer to play on your phone or tablet. You can get it from the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.