OnePlus, rarely caught these days without a sale going on, is running a bunch of deals for the next couple of weeks in honor of Valentine's Day with options for a table of one or a nest of two.

The OnePlus 8, with its 90Hz display, 30W fast wired charging, and 48MP lead camera, is available in its 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant (that's Glacial Green) for $599 ($100 off) or, if you buy two, $898 ($500 off). The 12/256 SKU is out of stock.

Looking to upgrade to a 120Hz display with 30W wireless charging and an extra camera in the back? The OnePlus 8 Pro will literally send you packing: you can get it with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue colors for $799 ($200 off) with OnePlus's Urban Traveler Backpack in Charcoal Black — an $79 value — for free. Inversely, the the 8/128 SKU is out of stock here.

If you want some of the powerful features of the OnePlus 8 on a shoestring budget, you can grab the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It's not on discount, but you do get a free protective case or screen protector with purchase.

All of these deals are in effect through February 17. The phones are unlocked and work best with AT&T and T-Mobile or their derived carriers. We have words on the OnePlus 8, the 8 Pro, and the N10 at the appropriate aforementioned hyperlinks.