Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear sales picked up exponentially over the weekend, and so I have a solid list today as well as a handful of noteworthy standouts. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, a quirky bridge-building puzzler themed around Valve's Portal series. Next, I have This Is the Police 2, a dark and gritty cop simulator where tough choices matter. And last up is The Quest, an older RPG that still holds up while offering a boatload of exciting expansions. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Engineer Companion $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Portal Dogs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- G'Luck! 🍩 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Caveman Chuck Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Drum School $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forager's Buddy Pro Key $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn French from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn German from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multitrack Engineer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Translator for Videos - Subtitles Player Pro $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speed Camera Radar (PRO) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Franco Kernel Manager - for all devices & kernels $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Vault Pro- Hide Photos and Videos $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truberbrook $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aerofly FS 2020 $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One UI 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crispy HD Vintage - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Miui Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Mission - Watch Face $11.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
