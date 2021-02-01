Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear sales picked up exponentially over the weekend, and so I have a solid list today as well as a handful of noteworthy standouts. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, a quirky bridge-building puzzler themed around Valve's Portal series. Next, I have This Is the Police 2, a dark and gritty cop simulator where tough choices matter. And last up is The Quest, an older RPG that still holds up while offering a boatload of exciting expansions. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Engineer Companion $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. QR and Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Alpha Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Portal Dogs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. G'Luck! 🍩 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Caveman Chuck Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Drum School $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Forager's Buddy Pro Key $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Learn French from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Learn German from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Learn Spanish from scratch full $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Multitrack Engineer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Translator for Videos - Subtitles Player Pro $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Speed Camera Radar (PRO) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Franco Kernel Manager - for all devices & kernels $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  17. Vault Pro- Hide Photos and Videos $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Aporkalypse - Pigs of Doom $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Truberbrook $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Aerofly FS 2020 $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  38. The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  39. The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. One UI 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Crispy HD Vintage - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Miui Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. MiUX - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Secret Mission - Watch Face $11.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?