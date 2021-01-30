This story was originally published and last updated .
The mobile gaming market has been growing at a rapid pace, fueling the emergence of dedicated gaming phones and more ambitious games. To help mobile titles feel closer to their console cousins, some developers have begun to lean on in-game haptic feedback. Here's a look at how premium haptics empower better mobile gaming experiences.
How are haptics used in mobile gaming?
Just like with a controller on a dedicated gaming console, haptic feedback in mobile games is designed to analyze actions taking place on the screen and translate them into vibrations that are relayed to the player's hands. The end result is direct tactile feedback that allows players to feel physically connected to the game as it unfolds.
Just like when utilizing haptics to produce different types of feedback during day-to-day situations, — like typing on a virtual keyboard or receiving notifications — the same goes for mobile games. Game developers tune the length and force of haptic feedback to match the degree of the action taking place on the screen. For instance, you might feel a harsher rumble when brandishing your trusty pistol in Grand Theft Auto, opposed to a subtle vibration when shifting gears in Drag Racing.
Why are haptics important in mobile gaming?
If you've been following our haptic technology coverage these past several months, you've probably picked up on a recurring theme: Good haptic technology is designed to provide discernible, tactile feedback that is so precise, the user can tell the difference between buzzes without looking at their device. Bad haptics, on the other hand, are often sloppy and lack distinction, thus muddling feedback and diminishing the overall user experience.
These same principles also apply to mobile gaming. Just like when playing on a console with a controller in hand, good haptics root the player directly to the game. They're able to provide depth and nuance that better emulate the actions taking place onscreen, making them feel more lifelike and immersive. This gives players a greater sense of confidence, control, and enjoyment while mobile gaming.
Mobile games with optimized haptic feedback
There are a ton of mobile games on the Google Play Store, ranging from shooters, to racers, and beyond. Unless you're hyper-focused on all the great games that drop every month, you may not know which ones offer an optimized haptic experience. Here are just a handful of titles you should check out:
A special thanks to our article sponsor, Cirrus Logic
Just because a game is optimized for a responsive haptic experience doesn't mean it's guaranteed to provide the best performance. If your phone isn't also packing premium haptic technology, gameplay feedback is bound to take a hit.
Our friends at Cirrus Logic are known for delivering some of the most lauded haptic experiences in the industry, finding their way into devices like the Pixel 4, Galaxy S20, and Note20 Ultra. To learn more about Cirrus Logic and their premium haptic technology, head on over to their official website here.
