Google introduced a controversial change in the name of security with Android 11 — Scoped Storage. The new API is supposed to hinder apps from reading each other's data, stopping bad actors from snooping through your phone. But that restriction also extends to file explorers, where it makes much less sense. Google promised it would work on exemptions for these apps, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corresponding policy was postponed to 2021. And it looks like the company is now starting that certification process. We've spotted one of the first file explorers that finally has full access to the internal storage again: X-plore.
While most people probably haven't run into issues due to Scoped Storage, the limitation is annoying for those coping with little bandwidth or restricted data plans. Some games have large .obb extension files that have to be downloaded after installing the main app, and it used to be simple to copy those from phone to phone without using up any data. Our own Rita also regularly copies her podcasts from Pocket Casts from device to device, which isn't possible on Android 11 due to the app storing the audio files in its own folder. At least some manufacturers grant pre-installed file explorers full access by default, but not all of these are as fully-featured as third-party solutions.
X-plore's update to version 4.24.15 shows that full storage access is finally becoming available for third-party file explorers. Upon first launch, the app asks users to grant special access to internal storage, which will allow X-plore to view previously hidden files in the /Android/data folder, including other apps' folders and .obb files.
What's new
- Android 11: accessing /Android/data folder
- Android 11: support USB OTG drives
You can download X-plore on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror, but it's likely only a matter of time until the exemption comes to other third-party file explorers. Let's just hope that Google has improved the process and we won't run into arbitrary exceptions from the rule, like we did with the SMS and call permission policy back in 2019.
- Thanks:
- Armando & AD_LB
Comments