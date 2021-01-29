Even though each Android security update has a specific month in the name, the patches are usually provided to manufacturers a week or two in advance, so phone makers can have the system upgrades ready in time (or not). Samsung has been known to pull the switch before the first day of a given month, and that's happening again for the February 2021 patches.
SamMobile reports that the February 2021 security update is already rolling out to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in the UK and other European countries. There is also at least one report of the update showing up on Chinese devices.
The update doesn't appear to include any changes besides the monthly security patches. Samsung's One UI 3.1 is still exclusive to the Galaxy S21 series and Tab S7/S7+ for the moment, though that version could make an appearance on other phones and tablets soon.
