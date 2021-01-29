If you're willing to put up with a longer-than-usual wait, you can grab some long and powerful 2-meter (more than 6'6"!) USB-C cables for $3 apiece from Monoprice. Yep, that's about all there needs to be said on that one.

Well, not quite. The 30AWG cable (0.255mm diameter) features two USB-C connectors and is certified to support USB 3.1 Gen 1 — that's 5Gbps single-lane — and current of up to 3A. It's good for most purposes especially since most electronics OEMs have struggled to support the newer USB 3.2 ranks for a good while now.

Anyways, the price per cable has come down from $12.16 to $3.00 flat (plus applicable taxes). The company provides free shipping, though it is experiencing some delays.