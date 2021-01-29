Microsoft overhauled its Remote Desktop application for Android last year, complete with a new rendering engine, support for Windows 10 virtual desktops, and more. Microsoft has now released another major update, this time focused on Chromebooks and other devices with physical keyboards.

Microsoft Remote Desktop v10.0.9 is now rolling out on the Play Store, with the most noticeable change being dark mode support. Wen your system theme is set to dark, the connection interface and settings panel won't blind you, but the appearance of the remote desktop doesn't change.

Remote Desktop in dark and light modes

There are also a few key improvements that will mostly benefit Chromebooks. Remote Desktop is now natively complied for x86_64 processors, so most Chromebooks with Intel and AMD will see improved performance. Clipboard synchronization, DEL key support, and a few other bugs have also been fixed. The full changelog is below.

What's New Support for dark mode on Android 10 and later.

Native x86/x64 support for Chromebooks.

Fixed clipboard redirection synchronization issues.

Added Clipboard redirection to the Add/Edit PC UI.

Support the DEL key on external keyboards.

Fixed a bug that caused workspace URL auto-complete to hang.

Addressed keyboard and screen reader-related accessibility bugs.

Addressed reliability issues identified through crash reporting.

This update increases the minimum required Android version to v7.0 Nougat, so some older devices might be left behind. Microsoft has been slowly increasing the system requirements over the past few months — v10.0.9.1114 from December worked on Android 6.0, and July's v10.0.8.1088 update was the last version to support Android 4.0.