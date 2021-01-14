This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung's new Galaxy S21 series is now shipping to buyers, and just like last year, there are three models to choose from. Even though all of them — the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra — are cheaper than their S20 counterparts, they can still cost you up to $1,200. Finding the best deal possible could save you hundreds of dollars.
In this roundup, we'll go over all the ways you can buy the Galaxy S21 series in the United States, including both carrier versions and carrier-unlocked phones.
Samsung
Samsung is selling the S21 series through its online store, carrier-unlocked for use on any major US network. The Galaxy S21 is $799.99, S21+ is $999.99, and the S21 Ultra is $1,199.99. Just like in previous years, Samsung offers incredibly generous values on trade-ins for certain devices. Below are some of the trade-in values for phones without cracked screens or other significant damage.
Samsung devices:
- Galaxy S20: $700
- Galaxy S20+: $700
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $700
- Galaxy Note20: $700
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $700
- Galaxy Note10: $550
- Galaxy Note10 5G: $550
- Galaxy Note10+: $550
- Galaxy S10: $550
- Galaxy S10 5G: $550
- Galaxy S10+: $550
- Galaxy S10e: $550
- Galaxy S20 FE: $550
- Galaxy A71: $350
- Galaxy Note 9: $350
- Galaxy S9: $350
- Galaxy S9+: $350
- Galaxy Note 8: $250
- Galaxy S8: $250
- Galaxy S8+: $250
- Galaxy S8 Active: $250
Google devices:
- Pixel 4: $350
- Pixel 4 XL: $350
- Pixel 3: $200
- Pixel 3 XL: $200
- Pixel 3a: $200
- Pixel 3a XL: $200
Apple devices:
- iPhone 12: $700
- iPhone 12 Mini: $700
- iPhone 12 Pro: $700
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700
- iPhone 11: $550
- iPhone 11 Pro: $550
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $550
- iPhone XS: $550
- iPhone XS Max: $550
- iPhone 8: $350
- iPhone 8 Plus: $350
- iPhone X: $350
- iPhone X: $350
Samsung is also throwing in four months of YouTube Premium (if you haven't redeemed free service before), some Samsung store credit ($50 for S21, $75 for S21+, $100 for S21 Ultra), and a Galaxy SmartTag. Also, if you're a student or teacher, you can save a bit more money with Samsung's educational discount.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is selling the S21 series for the standard MSRP pricing: $799.99 for the S21, $999.99 for the S21+, and $1,199.99 for the S21 Ultra. With the carrier's payment plans, the S21 is $33.34/mo for 24 months, the S21+ is $41.67/mo, and the S21 Ultra is $50/month.
T-Mobile is also offering trade-in discounts, but only if you pay for an S21 using a monthly payment plan, and the savings is applied using bill credits (so you won't save money if you decide to switch carriers). Below are the estimated values from T-Mobile's website.
Samsung devices:
- Galaxy S10 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy S20 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy S20 FE: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy Note20 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy Note10 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy S9 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy Note9 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Galaxy A71: Up to $400 off
- Galaxy S8 series: Up to $400 off
- Galaxy Note8 series: Up to $400 off
- Galaxy A51: Up to $200 off
- Galaxy S7 series: Up to $200 off
- Galaxy S6 series: Up to $200 off
Apple devices:
- iPhone 11 series: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone X: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone XR: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone XS series: Free or up to $800 off
- iPhone 8 series: Up to $400 off
- iPhone SE 2: Up to $400 off
- iPhone 7 series: Up to $200 off
Google devices:
- Pixel 4a series: Free or up to $800 off
- Pixel 4 series: Free or up to $800 off
- Pixel 3 series: Up to $400 off
- Pixel 3a series: Up to $400 off
- Pixel 2 series: Up to $200 off
- Pixel 1 series: Up to $200 off
Other devices:
- OnePlus 8 5G: Free or up to $800 off
- OnePlus 8T+: Free or up to $800 off
- OnePlus 7T Pro: Free or up to $800 off
- LG V60: Free or up to $800 off
- LG Velvet: Free or up to $800 off
- LG Wing: Free or up to $800 off
- OnePlus 7 Pro: Up to $400 off
- OnePlus 7T: Up to $400 off
- OnePlus 7: Up to $400 off
- LG V50: Up to $400 off
- LG G8: Up to $400 off
- OnePlus 6T: Up to $200 off
- OnePlus 6: Up to $200 off
- LG V40: Up to $200 off
T-Mobile also has a buy-one-get-one deal on S21, Z Fold2, and Z Flip phones, if both phones will be used on separate lines. The discount comes in the form of bill credits, and it looks like you can't use both the trade-in promotion and the BOGO deal — you have to pick one or the other. More information is available at T-Mobile's website.
Verizon
Verizon is selling the Galaxy S21 for $799.99 (or $33.33/mo for 24 months), the S21+ for $999.99 ($41.66/mo for 24 months), and the S21 Ultra for $1,199.99 (or $39.99/mo for 24 months). Just like most other retailers and carriers, you can save up to $600 by trading in an old phone. Here are the estimated values from Verizon's website:
Samsung devices:
- Galaxy Note20 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Note10 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy S20 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy S10 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy S9 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy S8 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Z Flip: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy S7 series: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy S6 series: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A30s: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A30: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A50: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A51/A51 5G: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A70: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A71: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy A71 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Field Pro: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Fold: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Note9: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Galaxy Note8: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Galaxy Note5: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
Google devices:
- Pixel 5: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Pixel 4/4 XL: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Pixel 4a/4a 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Pixel 3/3 XL: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Pixel 3a/3a XL: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Pixel 2/2 XL: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
Apple devices:
- iPhone 11 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone 12 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone SE 2020: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone X: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone XR: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone XS: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone XS Max: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone 8/8+: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- iPhone 7/7+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- iPhone 6S/6S+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- iPhone 6/6+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
Other devices:
- LG G8/G8S/G8X: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- LG V60: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- LG V50: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- LG Velvet 5G UW: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- LG Wing 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- LG Stylo 6: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- LG G7 Fit: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- LG G7/G7+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- LG V40: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- LG V30/V30+/V30S/V35: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Motorola Edge/Edge+: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Motorola Moto Razr: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- Motorola Moto Z3: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Motorola Moto Z4: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- Motorola One 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- OnePlus 6T: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
- OnePlus 7 Pro/7 Pro 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- OnePlus 7T/7T Pro/7T Pro 5G McLaren: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- OnePlus 8/8 5G UW/8 Pro: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades
- RED Hydrogen One: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades
Verizon also has a buy-one-get-one deal for adding new unlimited lines, or you can save up to $250 when you buy an eligible smartwatch with your S21.
AT&T
If you're on AT&T, you can get the Galaxy S21 for $799.99 (or $26.67/mo for 30 months), the S21+ for $999.99 ($33.34/mo for 30 months), and the S21 Ultra for $1,199.99 (or $40/mo for 30 months). AT&T will also take up to $800 off the price if you trade in a valid device and subscribe to one of AT&T's unlimited plans — the carrier's website used to list exact values for each phone, but now just says $800 for all options. You'll have to go an AT&T store or contact support to know exactly how much you'll get for your phone.
Google Fi
Google only recently started selling Samsung phones on its carrier, but Google Fi is already selling the Galaxy S21 series. Similar to other carriers and stores, the S21 is available for $799.99 ($33.33/mo), the S21+ for $999.99 ($41.67/mo), and the S21 Ultra for $1,199.99 ($50/mo).
Google isn't offering any trade-in discounts, but you can get 50% off through bill credits when you add a new line, or get $300 bill credit (or $400 for the S21+/S21 Ultra) when you upgrade. Google is also throwing in a Galaxy SmartTag, and while the company was offering Samsung store credit with each purchase during the pre-order period, that seems to be gone now.
Visible
The Verizon-owned carrier Visible will be selling the Galaxy S21 for $792 and the S21+ for $984. The Galaxy S21 Ultra seemingly won't be available, but it should still work if you buy it unlocked from Samsung directly.
Visible doesn't have any trade-in promotions, but the carrier will give you $200 of Samsung store credit for buying accessories (or anything else Samsung sells) after 32 days of active service. If you're a new customer porting a number from "an eligible carrier," you can also get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live.
Visible previously said the phones would become available to purchase on January 29th, but as of when this article was last updated, the S21 series is still marked as coming soon.
US Cellular
If you're on US Cellular, you can buy the S21 for $799.99 ($26/mo for 30 months), the S21+ for $999.99 ($33.33/mo for 30 months), or the S21 Ultra for $1,999.99 ($39.99/mo for 30 months).
There aren't any trade-in deals available, but US Cellular will give you an S21 (or the equivalent discount on an S21+/S21 Ultra) for free if you switch to the carrier. Current customers get $400 off any of the three phones, with no trade-in or plan requirements.
Release day
The Galaxy S21 series is now generally available for purchase. This article has been updated with Verizon's latest trade-in values (the checker previously didn't work) and all currently-available promotions from all stores/carriers. The trade-in values for AT&T have also been removed, because the carrier now lists every phone as worth "up to $800."
