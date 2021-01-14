Samsung's new Galaxy S21 series is now shipping to buyers, and just like last year, there are three models to choose from. Even though all of them — the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra — are cheaper than their S20 counterparts, they can still cost you up to $1,200. Finding the best deal possible could save you hundreds of dollars.

In this roundup, we'll go over all the ways you can buy the Galaxy S21 series in the United States, including both carrier versions and carrier-unlocked phones.

Samsung

Samsung is selling the S21 series through its online store, carrier-unlocked for use on any major US network. The Galaxy S21 is $799.99, S21+ is $999.99, and the S21 Ultra is $1,199.99. Just like in previous years, Samsung offers incredibly generous values on trade-ins for certain devices. Below are some of the trade-in values for phones without cracked screens or other significant damage.

Samsung devices:

Galaxy S20: $700

Galaxy S20+: $700

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Note20: $700

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Note10: $550

Galaxy Note10 5G: $550

Galaxy Note10+: $550

Galaxy S10: $550

Galaxy S10 5G: $550

Galaxy S10+: $550

Galaxy S10e: $550

Galaxy S20 FE: $550

Galaxy A71: $350

Galaxy Note 9: $350

Galaxy S9: $350

Galaxy S9+: $350

Galaxy Note 8: $250

Galaxy S8: $250

Galaxy S8+: $250

Galaxy S8 Active: $250

Google devices:

Pixel 4: $350

Pixel 4 XL: $350

Pixel 3: $200

Pixel 3 XL: $200

Pixel 3a: $200

Pixel 3a XL: $200

Apple devices:

iPhone 12: $700

iPhone 12 Mini: $700

iPhone 12 Pro: $700

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700

iPhone 11: $550

iPhone 11 Pro: $550

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $550

iPhone XS: $550

iPhone XS Max: $550

iPhone 8: $350

iPhone 8 Plus: $350

iPhone X: $350

Samsung is also throwing in four months of YouTube Premium (if you haven't redeemed free service before), some Samsung store credit ($50 for S21, $75 for S21+, $100 for S21 Ultra), and a Galaxy SmartTag. Also, if you're a student or teacher, you can save a bit more money with Samsung's educational discount.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is selling the S21 series for the standard MSRP pricing: $799.99 for the S21, $999.99 for the S21+, and $1,199.99 for the S21 Ultra. With the carrier's payment plans, the S21 is $33.34/mo for 24 months, the S21+ is $41.67/mo, and the S21 Ultra is $50/month.

T-Mobile is also offering trade-in discounts, but only if you pay for an S21 using a monthly payment plan, and the savings is applied using bill credits (so you won't save money if you decide to switch carriers). Below are the estimated values from T-Mobile's website.

Samsung devices:

Galaxy S10 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy S20 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy S20 FE: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy Note20 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy Note10 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy S9 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy Note9 series: Free or up to $800 off

Galaxy A71: Up to $400 off

Galaxy S8 series: Up to $400 off

Galaxy Note8 series: Up to $400 off

Galaxy A51: Up to $200 off

Galaxy S7 series: Up to $200 off

Galaxy S6 series: Up to $200 off

Apple devices:

iPhone 11 series: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone X: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone XR: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone XS series: Free or up to $800 off

iPhone 8 series: Up to $400 off

iPhone SE 2: Up to $400 off

iPhone 7 series: Up to $200 off

Google devices:

Pixel 4a series: Free or up to $800 off

Pixel 4 series: Free or up to $800 off

Pixel 3 series: Up to $400 off

Pixel 3a series: Up to $400 off

Pixel 2 series: Up to $200 off

Pixel 1 series: Up to $200 off

Other devices:

OnePlus 8 5G: Free or up to $800 off

OnePlus 8T+: Free or up to $800 off

OnePlus 7T Pro: Free or up to $800 off

LG V60: Free or up to $800 off

LG Velvet: Free or up to $800 off

LG Wing: Free or up to $800 off

OnePlus 7 Pro: Up to $400 off

OnePlus 7T: Up to $400 off

OnePlus 7: Up to $400 off

LG V50: Up to $400 off

LG G8: Up to $400 off

OnePlus 6T: Up to $200 off

OnePlus 6: Up to $200 off

LG V40: Up to $200 off

T-Mobile also has a buy-one-get-one deal on S21, Z Fold2, and Z Flip phones, if both phones will be used on separate lines. The discount comes in the form of bill credits, and it looks like you can't use both the trade-in promotion and the BOGO deal — you have to pick one or the other. More information is available at T-Mobile's website.

Verizon

Verizon is selling the Galaxy S21 for $799.99 (or $33.33/mo for 24 months), the S21+ for $999.99 ($41.66/mo for 24 months), and the S21 Ultra for $1,199.99 (or $39.99/mo for 24 months). Just like most other retailers and carriers, you can save up to $600 by trading in an old phone. Here are the estimated values from Verizon's website:

Samsung devices:

Galaxy Note20 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Note10 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy S20 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy S10 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy S9 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy S8 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Z Flip: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Z Fold 2: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy S7 series: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy S6 series: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A30s: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A30: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A50: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A51/A51 5G: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A70: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A71: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy A71 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Field Pro: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Fold: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Note9: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Galaxy Note8: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Galaxy Note5: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Google devices:

Pixel 5: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Pixel 4/4 XL: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Pixel 4a/4a 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Pixel 3/3 XL: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Pixel 3a/3a XL: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Pixel 2/2 XL: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Apple devices:

iPhone 11 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone 12 series: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone SE 2020: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone X: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone XR: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone XS: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone XS Max: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone 8/8+: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

iPhone 7/7+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

iPhone 6S/6S+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

iPhone 6/6+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Other devices:

LG G8/G8S/G8X: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

LG V60: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

LG V50: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

LG Velvet 5G UW: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

LG Wing 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

LG Stylo 6: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

LG G7 Fit: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

LG G7/G7+: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

LG V40: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

LG V30/V30+/V30S/V35: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Motorola Edge/Edge+: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Motorola Moto Razr: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

Motorola Moto Z3: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Motorola Moto Z4: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Motorola One 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

OnePlus 6T: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

OnePlus 7 Pro/7 Pro 5G: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro/7T Pro 5G McLaren: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

OnePlus 8/8 5G UW/8 Pro: $750 for new lines, $440 for upgrades

RED Hydrogen One: $350 for new lines, $100 for upgrades

Verizon also has a buy-one-get-one deal for adding new unlimited lines, or you can save up to $250 when you buy an eligible smartwatch with your S21.

AT&T

If you're on AT&T, you can get the Galaxy S21 for $799.99 (or $26.67/mo for 30 months), the S21+ for $999.99 ($33.34/mo for 30 months), and the S21 Ultra for $1,199.99 (or $40/mo for 30 months). AT&T will also take up to $800 off the price if you trade in a valid device and subscribe to one of AT&T's unlimited plans — the carrier's website used to list exact values for each phone, but now just says $800 for all options. You'll have to go an AT&T store or contact support to know exactly how much you'll get for your phone.

Google Fi

Google only recently started selling Samsung phones on its carrier, but Google Fi is already selling the Galaxy S21 series. Similar to other carriers and stores, the S21 is available for $799.99 ($33.33/mo), the S21+ for $999.99 ($41.67/mo), and the S21 Ultra for $1,199.99 ($50/mo).

Google isn't offering any trade-in discounts, but you can get 50% off through bill credits when you add a new line, or get $300 bill credit (or $400 for the S21+/S21 Ultra) when you upgrade. Google is also throwing in a Galaxy SmartTag, and while the company was offering Samsung store credit with each purchase during the pre-order period, that seems to be gone now.

Visible

The Verizon-owned carrier Visible will be selling the Galaxy S21 for $792 and the S21+ for $984. The Galaxy S21 Ultra seemingly won't be available, but it should still work if you buy it unlocked from Samsung directly.

Visible doesn't have any trade-in promotions, but the carrier will give you $200 of Samsung store credit for buying accessories (or anything else Samsung sells) after 32 days of active service. If you're a new customer porting a number from "an eligible carrier," you can also get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live.

Visible previously said the phones would become available to purchase on January 29th, but as of when this article was last updated, the S21 series is still marked as coming soon.

US Cellular

If you're on US Cellular, you can buy the S21 for $799.99 ($26/mo for 30 months), the S21+ for $999.99 ($33.33/mo for 30 months), or the S21 Ultra for $1,999.99 ($39.99/mo for 30 months).

There aren't any trade-in deals available, but US Cellular will give you an S21 (or the equivalent discount on an S21+/S21 Ultra) for free if you switch to the carrier. Current customers get $400 off any of the three phones, with no trade-in or plan requirements.