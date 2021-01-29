Chrome Remote Desktop may not get much love, but it's a pretty great tool. Whether you're jumping into your computer at home while you're on the go, dipping into the work machine to check something on the weekend, or just helping a friend with some tech support, it's ridiculously quick and easy to use. And it just got a brand new coat of paint to make the experience a little more attractive, complete with a dark theme.

Left: Old and busted. Right: New hotness. Below: Light and dark theme.

The new interface doesn't move anything around. You still have the same two tabs you did before: Remote Access and Remote Support. Inside each, things are arranged mostly the same (though our images aren't quite a direct comparison — sorry). Remote Access still lists your devices in about the same way, and though the options in Remote Support have been slightly rephrased, they do the same thing: let you access another device with a code or generate a code so someone else can access yours.

Iconography has been refreshed, and the old paper-like early Material-style background is gone. Fonts are the same, but layout and borders have been subtly adjusted for a more modern look that jibes a bit better with other contemporary Google services. And, of course, it supports a dark mode/theme — as all sites should.

It's not a drastic redesign, but the new look does bring Chrome Remote Desktop out of the OG Material era, which didn't age especially well — not that a remote desktop tool needs to look pretty to do its job.