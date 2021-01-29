Welcome to Friday, everyone. Things may be slow, but I still have a few highlights to share with everyone. Both Doom & Destiny and Doom & Destiny Advanced are currently available at a discount. And if RPGs don't float your boat, perhaps GoBlox Premium will scratch your puzzle itch. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 22 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GoBlox: Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knife Club: Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sniper Battle - Call of Commando Shooting Games 3D $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Derby 3D - car racing & running game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Coral $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minka Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia Theme - Fujiyama Night $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- MongoLime - MongoDB client $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aubade Audio Studio $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- DriveMate Fuel $1.37 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Green Project $5.99 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bliss - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dock 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sunlight - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color OS - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Emui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Painting - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
