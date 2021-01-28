The Wyze Cam v3 is finally available for purchase after a short launch-day website snafu, but that $20 launch price the company told us during our review hasn't quite panned out — at least, not the way any of us thought it would. Right now, the only way to way to buy the camera is with a Cam Plus subscription, which can cost you almost twice as much, depending on how you do it. And when sales open more widely later, it still won't be $20.

Right now, there are two ways to buy the Wyze Cam v3. Cam Plus subscribers already paying for a subscription can pick one up for $20 (plus $5 for shipping, as usual). Everyone else will need to either pay $35 (plus $5 for shipping) for a Wyze Cam v3 plus a year of Cam Plus, or you'll need to subscribe to Cam Plus separately ($2 a month or $15 a year) and qualify for that $20 pricing — though we assume you can cancel later if you don't need the extra features. Additional cameras on top of the $35 price will only cost $20, so you can add one $35 camera to your cart and then load up on the $20 versions.

It may also be possible to buy a Wyze product that includes a two-week Cam Plus promotion and purchase the Wyze Cam v3 at the reduced pricing then. We've reached out to Wyze PR to see if trial Cam Plus customers will qualify for the $20 price, but we aren't sure in the meantime.

The product listing originally and misleadingly claimed that the $35 price included free shipping, but we're told that was a "typo."

Wyze claims this adjusted pricing is due to issues securing components and that things will change when supplies even out. But even then, we're told that non-Plus subscribers won't get the camera at the original $20 price the company claimed last year. The stabilized price for non-subscribers will be $24 (again, plus $5 shipping — see a trend?), though it will remain $20 for Cam Plus subscribers.

Jump to 0:41 for Wyze's original claim that pricing wouldn't change.

In short, Wyze's original claims that the new camera wouldn't raise prices over the prior version, which ran a flat $20 without any required subscriptions, are bunk. Customers either pay more right now by virtue of the mandatory cost of Cam Plus, or they pay more later at the higher $24 non-Cam Plus pricing. But no matter what, everyone pays more than the $20 the company originally claimed last year.

As an aside, I was on deck to pick up probably five of these for my new house, and while I'm totally fine paying more, the company's efforts to lampshade this new, higher, overly-complicated pricing have me sketched out, and I'd rather not reward this behavior. I'll buy something else for my house.