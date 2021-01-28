The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were released about a year ago, and alongside the carrier-unlocked models, OnePlus partnered with Verizon to sell a special OP8 capable of using Verizon's mmWave 5G network. Android 11 started rolling out to the regular OP8 and 8 Pro earlier this month, and now the same update is arriving on Verizon's model.

OxygenOS 11, OnePlus' flavor of Android 11 with a custom interface on top, is now rolling out to the Verizon OnePlus 8 5G. The update has a software version of IN2019_15_210110, and comes with the November 2020 security patch date... even though we're almost in February. Verizon also says the update should improve connectivity to the company's mmWave 5G network.

More information about the update is available at the source link below. If you haven't already received the update on your OnePlus 8, check out the Settings app.