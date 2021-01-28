It would be an understatement to say that Telegram benefited from the quagmire WhatsApp found itself in after it pushed users to accept its Facebook-or-die terms of service. In January alone, the messaging service added over 100 million users. Now to make things easier for those considering switching, Telegram is rolling out the ability to import existing WhatsApp chats.

The new feature works for both personal and group chats and supports not only text but also media including videos, images, and documents. If you're looking to make the move, the process is quite simple to follow: Open the chat you'd like to import to Telegram, tap ⋮ > More > Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu. Notably, you can also import chat history from apps like Line and KakaoTalk.

The migration tool is rolling out with Telegram version 7.4, which you can download from APK Mirror if it hasn't hit your Play Store account yet. The update also adds the ability to delete secret chats, groups, and call history for all sides, among other improvements.