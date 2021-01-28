Sony's smartphones have historically not been popular, but that hasn't stopped the company from... not really changing anything. The company's main flagship phone for 2021 is due for release soon, and now we have our first good look at it, thanks to a series of leaked renders.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, has published a few render images of the unannounced Sony Xperia 1 III. It looks almost exactly like the Xperia 1 and 1 II, but in Sony's defense, there are only so many ways you can design a smartphone at this point. The Xperia 1 III maintains Sony's boxy design language, though it is marginally smaller (161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4 mm) than the current Xperia 1 II (165.1 x 71.1 x 7.6 mm).

Sony is allegedly sticking to the same 6.5-inch 4K OLED screen on the front, with a triple camera array on the back. The exact details of each camera aren't known yet, but one of them will be a "periscope/telephoto" lens, according to Hemmerstoffer. Sony will also offer 5G support, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot (take that, Galaxy S21), dual front-facing speakers, and a new hardware shortcut button.

There are still many details left to mystery about Sony's next phone, but at least from the outside, it looks like yet another minor iteration in a product line that isn't catching on with the general public. Where's my Xperia Play 2, Sony?