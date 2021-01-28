It's official. Humble Games will be bringing Slay the Spire to Android on February 3rd, which is only a few days away. The game was initially released in early access back in 2017 for PC, and then was officially launched on PC and consoles in 2019, and last year the game made its way to iOS, and now it's clear Android users will soon be able to get in on the fun. If you're unfamiliar with the title, it's a roguelike deck builder where you'll use your cards to battle enemies as you make your way up the spire in an effort to reach the top.

Slay the Spire is arriving on Android on February 3rd! Which character will you ascend the Spire as first? #slaythespire pic.twitter.com/LCSVDAqkhB — Humble Games (@PlayHumbleGames) January 27, 2021

Humble Games recently tweeted that the studio will be bringing Slay the Spire to Android on February 3rd. There's a trailer included with this tweet, which you can watch above, and it provides a quick look at what you'll be able to expect from the upcoming Android port. As you can see, this is a card-based deck-builder where you'll battle enemies through turn-based RPG fights by choosing your moves from your deck of cards. As you can imagine, building the perfect deck to ensure your survival is the goal so that you can make your way up the spire to the tippy-top.

Since Slay the Spire is an older title, many reviews are out there, and the vast majority are positive, so this is a well-reviewed game, ensuring there's fun to be had. Now, we won't know about the performance on Android until the 3rd, but seeing that the iOS and Nintendo Switch ports perform fine, I have no doubt the Android port will hold its own.

While pricing has yet to be announced for the Android version of Slay the Spire, the iOS variant is listed as a premium release that's currently available for $9.99, so I would expect similar pricing on Android. However, we won't know for sure until release day. Luckily we only have a few more days to go until the 3rd of February, so at the very least, we won't have long to wait.