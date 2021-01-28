Samsung released the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite at the start of 2020, as a pair of budget phones aimed at select markets like Europe and India. Both devices shipped with Android 10 (One UI 2.0) out of the factory, but now Samsung is updating the Note10 Lite to Android 11.
SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Note10 Lite is now receiving Android 11. The update has a build number of N770FXXU7DUA8, but appears to be limited to France for the moment. You can check if the update is available for you by opening the Settings app and checking the Software Update section.
Samsung started updating the Galaxy S10 Lite to Android 11 a few days before Christmas last year, and the upgrade became more widely available at the start of January. In recent days, the company has also brought Android 11 to the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, and resumed the rollout for the Galaxy S10 series after addressing some bugs.
- Source:
- SamMobile
