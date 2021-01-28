This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been diligently following its Android 11-based One UI 3 rollout schedule and has even surprised us with a few early updates. Shortly after pushing the new software to its flagship smartphones of the last two years, the South Korean giant is now rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Tab S7 and the S7+. However, instead of One UI 3, the Android tablets are getting One UI 3.1, making them the only devices other than the S21 series to have it so far.
As reported by TizenHelp, the Galaxy Tab S7 (SM-T875), Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE (SM-T975N), and the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G are currently receiving the software update in South Korea with firmware versions T875NKOU1BUA8, T975NKOU1BUA8, and T976NKOU1BUA8, respectively. With a file size of about 2.4GB, you may want to connect the tablet to Wi-Fi while downloading it.
Samsung Second Screen support on Tab S7. Image: Naver
Among the new features that One UI 3.1 introduces — including Private Share, improved performance and memory allocation, and chat bubbles — the most interesting one seems to be Second Screen, which is Samsung's answer to Apple's Sidecar. It allows users to use the Tab S7 or S7+ as a second monitor or a drawing pad with select Samsung Windows PCs — Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, Galaxy Book Ion, Galaxy Book S, and Notebook Plus, to be precise. But as seen in the image above, it also seems to be working with the Odyssey gaming laptop.
According to the official rollout schedule, the Tab S7 series is only due to get Android 11 in March. But since some users are already receiving the update in South Korea, it won't be a surprise if Samsung delivers it earlier than expected in other markets as well.
Samsung has gone ahead and made the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ One UI 3.1 update official with a press release on its news site. It confirms the Second Screen feature, and also shows off some other new features as well.
One is the ability to continue apps and copy-pastes on other devices, which will let you start where you left off on your Galaxy S21-series phone.
There's also wireless keyboard sharing, which lets you use your Tab S7+ Book Cover Keyboard to write things on your S21.
Lastly, there's Auto Switch, which allows you to automatically switch which device is streaming audio to your Galaxy Buds Pro depending on the situation.
You can view the press release if you'd like more information on each feature. Unfortunately, it doesn't really go into availability beyond saying that the update is rolling out starting today.
Verizon is now rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to its version of the Tab S7+. The update has a build number of RP1A.200720.012.T978USQU1BUA9, with a security patch level of January 2021. The software should be more or less identical to what the Wi-Fi tablets have already received.
