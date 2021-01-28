As Netflix sinks more money than it might ever hope to make back with subscription price hikes on its financially-squeezed consumer base, we'd like to let you know that it has also broadened its official Android device support listings for viewing in HD and HDR10. The additions include the brand-spanking-new Galaxy S21 series and a whole bunch of Oppo phones.

The following Oppo devices can screen Netflix content in HD:

A73

A93

F17

F17 Pro

Reno 4

Reno 4 F

Reno 4 Lite

Reno 4 5G

Reno 4 Pro 5G

These devices are able to bring your favorite show or movie in both HD and HDR10:

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Glaaxy S21 Ultra 5G

TCL 20 5G

The usual reminders here that; Netflix content can only be seen in HDR10 on the Premium plan at $18 per month, and; non-listed devices may also support these features, though you're out of luck if you need to chat with customer service about them.