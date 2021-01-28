Up to now, Google has only Android users in the U.K., Ireland, France, and Brazil to download apps from the Play Store to partake in real money gambling. But starting from this spring, the company will enact a policy update to expand their availability to 15 countries including the United States.

Play Store publishers are asked to pay attention to the Developer Program Policy draft taking effect March 1 where the following new jurisdictions will be able to conduct certain forms of gambling using actual funds:

Australia: Sports betting, lotteries, Daily Fantasy Sports

Belgium: Online casino games, sports betting, government-operated lotteries

Canada: Online casinos, sports betting, lotteries (all must be government-operated)

Colombia: Online casinos, sports betting, government-operated lotteries

Denmark: Online casinos, sports betting, lotteries, Daily Fantasy Sports

Finland: Online casinos, sports betting, lotteries (all must be government-operated)

Germany: Sports betting, government-operated lotteries

Japan: Government-operated lotteries, Sports betting (betting on horse races, motorboat races, bicycle races, auto-bicycle races, and soccer lottery by government operators only)

Mexico: Online casinos, sports betting, lotteries, Daily Fantasy Sports

New Zealand: Sports betting, lotteries (all must be government-operated)

Norway: Online casinos, sports betting, lotteries

Romania: Online casinos, sports betting, government-operated lotteries

Spain: Online casino games, sports betting, government-operated lotteries, Daily Fantasy Sports

Sweden: Online casino games, sports betting, government-operated lotteries

U.S. Android users may also gamble, though the forms of gaming will vary by state. Here's what will be allowed as of March 1:

Online casino

Delaware

Nevada (poker only)

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Sports betting

Colorado

District of Columbia (gov't operators)

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Montana (gov't operators)

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oregon (gov't operators)

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

West Virginia

Lotteries (state and nationally-contracted)

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Maine

Michigan

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

All independent app publishers must hold proper licenses and follow laws in their jurisdiction among following other requirements in order to become available on the Play Store.

The U.K., Ireland, and France were the first countries permitted to have real money gambling apps back in 2017.

Furthermore, Google has extended some support to so-called Gamified Loyalty Programs where users may make purchases in order to access supplemental benefits or rewards or gain and/or increase their chances at a sweepstakes. Game apps are more tightly restricted as to how they can offer the program — they aren't allowed to have chance-based elements and cannot offer variable rewards.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries to this new policy include Indian publishers — Google acknowledged them in a post on its India blog — as many companies hold contests during festivals and spotlight product launches.