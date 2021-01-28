Over the years, we've seen a plethora of collectible card games come and go. Though one thing has remained a constant, the genre lends itself well to mobile play. To this day, there's still no shortage of CCGs on the Play Store, and yet there was always one title that was missing, Magic: The Gathering. Well, Wizards of the Coast has been busy working on its digital adaptation for a while now, and it's called MTG Arena. It's been known the title would eventually make its way to mobile, but we've just learned that the CCG will be coming to Android as an early access release on January 28th, with broader support slated for later this year.

Wizards of the Coast recently published a blog post on the official MTG Arena website to announce that the game is finally going to be available on Android later this month (January 28th). It will exist as an early access release for a selection of supported Android devices. These devices will need to be on Android 6.0 or later, contain at least 4GB of RAM, all while supporting OpenGL ES 3.0 or above. So far, we know devices that contain anything above the Kirin 970, Snapdragon 845, or Exynos 9810 processors should be able to run the title. And if you're looking for a shortlist of recommended phones, Wizards has worked up a modest list, which you can find below.

Asus ROG Phone 3 LG G7 ThinQ Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Asus ROG Phone II Motorola One 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Galaxy Note 10+ OnePlus 6T Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3 OnePlus 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Honor Play 4 OnePlus 8 Samsung Galaxy S9 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Sony Xperia XZ2 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G Oppo Reno3 5G Sony Xperia XZ3 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Realme v3 Vivo Y70s Huawei P20 Pro Redmi 10X Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra Huawei P30 Pro Redmi K30 5G Racing

Sadly this is all of the information Wizards has to share on the matter so far, though more details will be offered during Wizards' January State of the Game, which should ideally drop sometime soon (December's landed on the 7th). So there you have it. MTG Arena will be available as an early access title on Android later this month, and new information about this release should be available soon.