Garmin is known for the reliability and completeness of its GPS trackers, be it its bike computers or running watches. Even though there's a wide range of them, their design is relatively bold, making them hard to match with your daily outfits. With that in mind, the company just unveiled a new product specially designed for women, both in terms of its appearance and features.

Designed by women for women, the Lily comes with a small 34mm watch case, a thin 14mm wristband, and a unique liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use, revealing a sharp-looking patterned lens. As the Lily is a fashionable timepiece, it comes in two models, Classic and Sport, adding up to six different styles, which offer a variety of combinations.

Lily (Classic) ($249.99) comes with a leather band combined with a stainless steel bezel. This higher-end model comes in Dark Bronze, Cream Gold and Black, and Light Gold and White. Each model features different lens patterns, which kind of remind me of the ones on Louis Vuitton bags.

Lily (Sport) ($199.99) is designed with a silicone band and an aluminum bezel, making it more comfortable to wear when working out. It also comes in three colors, namely Cream Gold and White, Rose Gold and Light Sand, and Orchid. Each of them boasts a unique ornamented lens, which is nature and wellness-inspired — at least according to Garmin.

Being a smartwatch, the Lily comes with a bunch of intelligent features, including replicating your phone's notifications, showing your calendar appointments, and helping you share your location with friends and family. It can also display the weather, control your music, make your phone ring if you've lost it (provided it's still connected via Bluetooth), and reply to text messages.

Most importantly, it showcases a myriad of health and fitness functions, including 24/7 respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, hydration, sleep, and heart rate monitoring, as well as customer reminders to work out, rest, and sleep. If you're getting a Garmin product, you're most likely going to use it when exercising, and the Lily will happily assist you in monitoring your workouts by tracking your steps and calories burned. Surprisingly, though, it doesn't come with a built-in GPS and will require a connection with your phone to accurately record your exercises. This is particularly disappointing, as it means you'll have to carry your phone with you when running if you want to properly track your speed and distance.

Since the timepiece is designed for women, it comes with specific health features such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, with the ability to log symptoms and other health and wellness data. I doubt this is the product's strongest selling point, given a variety of other ones offer similar features, but it's always appreciated to have these natively offered on what aims to be the most feminine smartwatch on the market.

Given the Lily features a monochromatic display that automatically turns itself off, it can last up to five days on a single charge, provided you don't turn on all the heart rate and breathing tracking features.

If you're looking for a stylish and capable timepiece, the Lily is probably the one for you. It has a stunning design, offers a significant number of smart features, and is reasonably priced. Sadly, it's not the most advanced one around, as it will need to be paired with your phone to work at its fullest, given its lack of GPS, NFC, and e-SIM support. With that in mind, you'll have to decide whether you prefer to go for a smartwatch with the most avant-garde design or tech.