Google introduced Auto Night Sight for the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 with the aim of saving users an extra couple of swipes to access the mode. Not everyone was a fan of the app making that decision for them, though. Hearing the feedback, Google has released a new Camera update that finally lets users manually disable Auto Night Sight.

The problem with how things used to work was that Auto Night Sight acted a bit more aggressively than some users may have liked — it would trigger even if there was sufficient lighting for a decent shot. While it could be disabled by tapping on the "A" that appeared in the right corner of the viewfinder, in some cases, this resulted in missing out on the moment to be captured.

With this new update, if you disable Auto Night Sight while taking an image, the app will remember that preference and keep things that way when you come back for your next shot.

If you haven't already, head over to the Play Store to get the update — or you can download it from APK Mirror.