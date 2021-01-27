Shortly after Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 870 — a slightly tweaked version of last year's flagship Snapdragon 865 — the first phone powered by it has been announced. The Motorola Edge S just made its debut in China, but we may see it arrive in other markets in the future.

The latest Moto sports a gradient back design that is available in two colorways, Emerald Light or Snow & Mist. Its IP52 rating is good enough for mild splash resistance. There's a sizeable 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and two distinct punch-hole cutouts for dual selfie cams, comprising a 16MP main and an 8MP ultrawide. There are a total of four sensors on the back — a 64MP f/1.7 wide, a 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a time-of-flight sensor (ToF).

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 Display 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel, FHD+ (2520 x 1080), 21:9 aspect ration, 90Hz refresh rate, dual hole-punch display Battery 5,000mAh, 20W charging Front camera 16MP wide + 8MP ultrawide Rear cameras 64MP wide f/1.7 + 16MP ultrawide f/2.2; FOV 121° + 2MP macro + ToF Connectivity Dual-SIM (Support for 5G, 4G, VoLTE), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC OS Android 11-based MyUI Dimensions 168.38mm x 73.97mm x 9.69mm, 215g Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Emerald Light, Snow & Mist Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Edge S runs Android 11-based MyUI out of the box. It comes with a hefty 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Surprisingly, it has a headphone jack, which is a rare find nowadays. In terms of connectivity, it has support for WiFi 6, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Pricing in China is quite aggressive. The 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,999 (~$310), CNY 2,399(~371) , and CNY 2,799 (~$433), respectively. They are available for pre-order in China today and will start shipping from February 3.

There's no word on when the Edge S will arrive in international markets, but it's speculated that it will be rebranded as Moto G100 when it does.