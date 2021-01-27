Those video doorbells out there might be nice and new, but they're also quite expensive and run on batteries you'll need to replace every so often. Amazon-owned Ring is launching its Video Doorbell Wired to address both of those pain points — it's the company's first to run off of live current and the most affordable in its portfolio.

If you want a 1080p camera with night vision camera, two-way voice communication, and the ability to check up on who's pushing the button right from your smartphone — you'll just need to connect the doorbell up to your Wi-Fi. Owners can also customize how AI detects in-vision motion to get push alerts at the right time. You will need some DIY know-how and to check if your transformer can provide 10-24 VAC or 40VA maximum on 50/60Hz or if your adapter can do 24VDC on 0.5A.

Indeed, there are other wired smart doorbells out there, though they don't currently come as cheap as this: the Video Doorbell Wired is available for pre-order direct from Ring right now for $60 with shipments beginning February 24.

But with these budget options come other options, too. There are some advanced features to be had with a Ring Protect subscription like people-only motion detection alerts, up to 6 seconds of pre-record video capture, and automatic snapshots. Customers get a free 30-day trial, then it's $3 per month or $30 per year.

The biggest bummer with the product, though, is that it won't work with an existing chime system — customers can get a outlet-powered chime that works wirelessly with the doorbell bundled with their doorbell for a total of $80.