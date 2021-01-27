The OnePlus 6 and 6T just picked up a new update. No, they aren't getting Android 11 today, but the latest OxygenOS v10.3.8 does deliver January 2021 security patches plus an updated GMS package. Folks in India also get the newish OnePlus Store app and an update to the Red Cable Club "MemberShip" app.
The full changelog is quite brief:
- System updates
- Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09
- OnePlus Store
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
For those of us in the US, this is a pretty barebones update, with just the latest patch level and a GMS (read: Google system apps) update. However, in markets like India, the update also delivers a new-ish OnePlus Store app that lets you easily purchase OnePlus products. There's also an update to the "MemberShip" app for the Red Cable Club, a program that offers rewards and benefits like cloud storage, though it also displays notification ads promoting the program that some folks find annoying.
The update is rolling out in its usual staged fashion, though you can pull it down early if need be via Oxygen Updater. A couple folks claim settings for Wi-Fi calling have disappeared following the update, though it's still working for others.
OnePlus 6 and 6T owners looking forward to Android 11 can also pull down the OxygenOS 11 launcher early if they like. It's hardly a replacement for the update, but it will give their launcher a similar look, with the redesigned shelf and app drawer search tweaks.
The OnePlus 6 and 6T were last updated at the end of November, so OnePlus is right on schedule for its every-two-months software commitment, though the security patch level will fall behind a bit faster than other phones from companies like Samsung that got it at the beginning of the month.
- Source:
- OnePlus
