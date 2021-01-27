Lens is one of the most useful apps that Google has to offer, and a testament to that is the milestone of 500 million installs that it recently crossed. From assisting with homework to scanning and copying text, the tool helps us better understand and interact with the world around us. To make its built-in translation more convenient, Google is now rolling out support for offline translation in Lens on Android.

This new feature will require users to download offline translation packages. To do so, head over to the Translate tab in the app. Here, tap on the language selection pill at the top. This should open up a list of languages, and the ones which offer offline support will have a download icon next to them. Most offline packages weigh about 44MB, so this feature will not take up much space on your phone, even if you get a bunch of them.

Once the packages are downloaded, you're ready to point your camera at a foreign language and see a translation overlay without the need for an internet connection.

Translate on Lens is a rather useful tool when roaming in foreign lands, and I definitely made most of it during my trip to China last year. With offline translation, Lens dissolves the language barrier when you have patchy or no internet connection while traveling abroad.