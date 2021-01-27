While there are a ton of great alternatives out there, Google Keep is still by far the most popular note-taking app on the Play Store. The reason for that is its tight integration with other Google services and its simple, yet functional interface. Google is now further improving upon this user experience by bringing your home and work shortcuts to Keep’s location-based reminders.

Keep is moving from its old, simpler interface to a big popup list chock full of suggestions. You can either pick a suggested time or have the app send you a reminder when you reach your home or workplace. This implementation is far more intuitive and easier than doing a manual location search. Keep still retains the option to set custom time and place reminders on the same window.

Left: Old, Center, Right: New.

Of course, you'll need to have these places marked and saved in your Google account for them to appear here. And if your addresses cannot be defined properly, Keep will use Plus Code for those locations, instead.

For this new interface to show up, you'll need the Keep 5.20.511.03 release. It seems to be a server-side switch, as a few of my teammates don’t yet see the new look despite running this build. You can try it out for yourself by pulling the update from the Play Store or APK Mirror.