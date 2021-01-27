About two weeks ago, Google officially claimed its acquisition of Fitbit was complete. Although regulators around the world say investigations are still ongoing, the company just put up a banner on its store, welcoming the fitness tracking company to its family.

The banner is visible on Google Stores globally, including in the US, the UK, Japan, and the Netherlands, among others. Surprisingly, it redirects to the local Fitbit store, as the products aren't yet sold by Google on its own site. Also, there is no clear mention of the acquisition or link to a press release, which is rather odd but can be explained by the fact that the deal's completion is still disputed.

Let's hope governments and regulators officially complete their investigations, which could mean the Fitbit store would soon merge with its parent company's.