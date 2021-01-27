This story was originally published and last updated .
Square Enix has announced that its free-to-play collection-based tactical RPG Dragon Quest Tact will be coming to the West on both Android and iOS. Back in February (2020), Square announced the game for Japan, and it would appear it was launched in July (2020) and has already racked up 500,000 installs. I suppose this success is the reason the game will soon come to new territories. While the English version isn't slated for a release until 2021, it's already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.
Since the English trailer for Dragon Quest Tact doesn't actually show any gameplay, I've placed the Japanese trailer above so people can at least get a glimpse of what the title will offer. Square describes the game as a "tactical mobile RPG," which is a fair description, though if you peruse the Japanese Play Store listing, you'll see that reviews mention poor drop rates and questionable monetization, so this gacha title should fit in well with the rest of Square's free-to-play catalog.
As you would expect of a gacha game, you'll get to collect all sorts of monsters from the Dragon Quest universe in order to use them to battle your foes in a tactical grid-like layout. While we don't yet know what sort of in-app purchases the English version will offer, it's clear the Japanese version already contains IAPs that range up to $79.99 per item.
Now, if you'd like to get your hands on Dragon Quest Tact early, a closed beta test will take place soon, and all you have to do to sign-up is pre-register on the Play Store. Beta participants will be selected randomly, though there is no word which Western territories will get to take part. So if you'd like to try your luck to take Dragon Quest Tact for a spin before it's official release in the West, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
DRAGON QUEST TACT ARRIVING GLOBALLY TO MOBILE DEVICES IN EARLY 2021
LOS ANGELES (Sept. 29, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® announced today that the tactical mobile RPG DRAGON QUEST TACT is coming to the west in early 2021. Originally released in Japan this summer and already surpassing 10 million downloads, DRAGON QUEST TACT takes players on an epic journey to defeat the evil that threatens the world of Orchesterra. To do so, players will need to recruit iconic DRAGON QUEST series monsters as their allies and embark on a perilous and tactical adventure to save the world.
In addition, SQUARE ENIX has opened pre-registration for an Android-only Closed Beta test* for the game, which will begin soon. Android users can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test here.**
To watch the new DRAGON QUEST TACT trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/Z8zxBh2hh5g
In DRAGON QUEST TACT, players will orchestrate battles by directing familiar monsters in heated tactical battles. Players will need to strategically select units with different strengths and abilities to fight on a grid-like map, and can recruit new iconic DRAGON QUEST monsters as allies and power them up in order to take on even more ferocious battles. The Battle Road offers additional challenge to daring players and contains additional story content for players eager to learn more about their monster allies. In this simple-yet-deep tactical RPG game, players can enjoy a form of combat new to the DRAGON QUEST series with a large roster of beloved monsters.
DRAGON QUEST TACT will be available as a free download with in-app purchases on iOS and Android devices in early 2021. Text will be supported in English, French, Traditional Chinese and Korean. For more information, please visit: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com/tact
* Closed beta test not available in select countries/regions.
** Closed beta test participation is not guaranteed by registering. Participants will be selected by random selection.
Dragon Quest Tact is coming to Android on January 27th
Back in September 2020, we learned that Square Enix would be bringing its free-to-play collection-based tactical RPG Dragon Quest Tact to the West after a successful launch in Japan earlier in the year. At the time of this announcement, we knew the title would come to both Android and iOS, though there was no word when the game would be released. Well, Square has finally revealed the date, which means everyone can expect the game to arrive on the Play Store on January 27th. Oh, and if you download the game on or near this release date, you'll receive an iconic King Slime monster as a limited-time bonus.
As you can guess, this is a game where you'll journey into the world of Dragon Quest to collect monsters that will aid you in your fight to destroy the evil that plagues the in-game world. After all, this is a free-to-play gacha game, so in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item are included. Of course, if you'd like to receive a notification the day the game arrives, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page. This way, you can guarantee you'll snag that big blue King Slime pictured above.
iOS PRE-REGISTRATION NOW LIVE FOR DRAGON QUEST TACT
LOS ANGELES (Jan. 13, 2021) – SQUARE ENIX® announced today that iOS pre-registration for the highly anticipated tactical RPG DRAGON QUEST™ TACT has begun. Already surpassing 10 million downloads in Japan since its 2020 launch, players around the world can look forward to diving into strategic combat full of iconic DRAGON QUEST series monsters on January 27*.
Fans worldwide can pre-register for DRAGON QUEST TACT through the App Store® or Google Play Store™ now. Players who the download the game once it launches will receive the iconic King Slime monster for a limited time.
In DRAGON QUEST TACT, players will embark on an epic, tactical journey to diminish the evil that plagues the world of Orchesterra and join forces with familiar DRAGON QUEST series monsters along the way in order to save the world. Players will strategically build teams of iconic DRAGON QUEST monsters and direct them in heated tactical battles that unfold on a grid-like map. Along the way, players can recruit new monsters as allies and upgrade their favorites to take on more ferocious battles. New and more experienced players can enjoy this new form of combat in this simple-yet-deep tactical RPG game that features a large roster of beloved monsters.
DRAGON QUEST TACT will be available as a free download with in-app purchases on iOS and Android devices on January 27*, 2021. Text will be supported in English, French, Traditional Chinese and Korean. For more information, please visit: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com/tact
* Game service start time may vary due to server maintenance. Please refer to the official DRAGON QUEST TACT
social pages for updates.
Dragon Quest Tact is available, but you can't play just yet
As promised, Square Enix has indeed released Dragon Quest Tact on the Play Store on the planned release date. People have been receiving pre-registration release notifications as of this morning, including myself, but sadly the game's servers aren't actually live despite this notification being sent out, and so everyone will have to wait until later today to play the latest free-to-play gacha game from Square Enix.
We will have server maintenance on January 27 PST to ensure a smooth game launch!
Please note this may affect game service start time, but we will ensure that everyone is notified once game service officially begins!
Stay tuned for the latest updates and news for #DQTact pic.twitter.com/Rhbg4kHgvK
— DRAGON QUEST TACT (@DQTact_EN) January 27, 2021
As a matter of fact, the Play Store description states that the game should go live at 14:00 PST, though a recent tweet from the game's Twitter account has stipulated that the posted start time may fluctuate to ensure a smooth release. Despite the fact Square thinks possibly delaying a game release that was just announced by Android's pre-registration system is a smooth launch, I suppose it won't hurt to wait a few more hours to access this game.
So if you're looking to get in on the latest gacha-based RPG from Square Enix, you can install the game through the Play Store widget below. Just keep in mind that the game's servers won't be up until later today.
