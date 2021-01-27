Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While today's sales list is on the shorter side, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is a discount for Monopoly Sudoku, a newer release from Marmalade Game Studio, a developer that offers many Hasbro-themed games. Next, I have FolderSync Pro, a simple file explorer that supports the cloud as well as local storage. Last is DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, which goes on sale often, but is still a worthwhile adventure game if you've yet to play. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 17 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProShot $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Games
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hop Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble hit 3D - Pool ball hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova/Apex/Evie/ADW launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Creative Rhythm Metronome $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydraulic Pumps $13.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monopoly Sudoku - Complete puzzles & own it all! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Shredder Chess $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Oxigen McLaren 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruggy - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vinty - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
