Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While today's sales list is on the shorter side, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is a discount for Monopoly Sudoku, a newer release from Marmalade Game Studio, a developer that offers many Hasbro-themed games. Next, I have FolderSync Pro, a simple file explorer that supports the cloud as well as local storage. Last is DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, which goes on sale often, but is still a worthwhile adventure game if you've yet to play. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 17 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

ProShot $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games