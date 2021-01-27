Sony has managed to keep the schedule it promised at the end of November, and an update delivering Android 11 to the Xperia 10 II has started rolling out. The "super mid-range" 5G-equipped phone was announced in February 2020 and released in certain markets beginning in May, running Android 10.
Reports at both the XDA Forum and Reddit indicate the update is rolling out in Southeast Asia as Version 59.1.A.0.485, and it's landing with a December 2020 security patch level.
There's no changelog associated with the rollout that we can spot. However, Sony usually sticks pretty close to stock, so Xperia 10 II owners can likely enjoy most of the features Android 11 has to offer on other devices — though there are definite highlights to look forward to, like the new media controls, conversation notifications, bubbles, a built-in screen recorder, power menu smart home controls, and more.
The update is on the lighter side, at just under a gigabyte in size, according to reports. Nonetheless, you'll probably want to pull it down on Wi-Fi to avoid burning through too much data.
Comments