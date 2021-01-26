This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung is continuing its update hot streak this week, starting the US rollout of the January 2021 security patch with the unlocked Galaxy S20 and Note20, as well as the Verizon S10 5G and A50. The changelog doesn't mention anything other than the bump to January's patch, so don't expect any new features.
The update has reached the unlocked S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra and weighs in at around 230MB. As always, we'll be keeping this page updated as other Samsung phones receive their patches. The most recent additions to this list are in bold.
Galaxy S21 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUA3, released January 20th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU1AUA3, released January 20th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU1AUA3, released January 20th
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1CTLB, released January 21st
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1CTLB, released January 21st
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1CTLB, released January 21st
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQS1CUAA, released January 25th
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQS1CUA9, released January 22nd
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQS1CTLB, released January 9th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986USQS1CTLB, released January 9th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS1CTLB, released January 15th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS1CTLB, released January 15th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS1CTLC, released January 15th
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DUA1, released January 8th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU4FTLN, released January 22nd
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU4FTLN, released January 22nd
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU4FTLN, released January 22nd
Galaxy Note10 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS5DTL1, released January 17th
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS5DTL1, released January 17th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU5ETLL, released January 15th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU5ETLL, released January 15th
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU5ETLL, released January 15th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU5ETLL, released January 20th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU5ETLL, released January 20th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Fold: QP1A.190711.020.F900USQS4CTL1, released January 12th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1CTLL, released January 20th
- Galaxy Z Flip: RP1A.200720.012.F700USQS3CUA1, released January 22nd
Galaxy Note9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS6FTL1, released January 19th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS6FTL2, released January 19th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note9: N960USQS6FTL1, released January 24th
Galaxy S9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUA2, released January 21st
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUA2, released January 21st
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQS9FUA2, released January 24th
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUA2, released January 24th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU9CTL1, released January 6th
- Galaxy A51: QP1A.190711.020.A515USQS5BTL7, released January 14th
- Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQS9BTL1, released January 20th
- Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS8BTL2, released January 20th
- Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A115USQU3ATL3, released January 26th
- AT&T
- Galaxy A51: QP1A.197011.020. A515USQS5BTL6, released January 14th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A20: A205USQS8BTL2, released January 15th
Galaxy Tab series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab A: QP1A.190711.020.T387AAUCS3CUA1, released January 22nd
As is usually the case, the update is rolling out in stages, so it might not reach your device right away. In my experience, Samsung phones aren't always the best at automatically searching for available updates, so checking for yourself in Settings > Software update is always a good idea.
Even more phones
This article has been updated to reflect the latest rollouts across Samsung's carrier and carrier-unlocked US phones. The new entries are listed in bold.
