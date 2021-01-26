If you're going through the snowy season right now, you know the dread of having to track in wet shoes and paws into your residence. And while a robovac won't solve all the problems the time brings, it certainly does help. So, consider grabbing ECOVACS's DEEBOT N79S at its best price available from Best Buy right now.

Like most robot vacuums, it has the look of a giant CD Walkman, can sweep, lift, and vacuum particulates from the ground, can sense obstacles and stairs, and knows when to come back home when its 2-hour battery needs a charge. And yes, you can order it around via Alexa or Google Assistant.

You can grab the N79S in this lovely Espresso color as one of Best Buy's Deal of the Day today for $140 — it's half-off MSRP and, more pertinent, $60 off recent pricing elsewhere in retail.