Sony has long made interesting smartphone design decisions — tending to prioritize features that, while earning the company a small but fervent following, have failed to make much headway in the market at large. With the new Xperia Pro, it's leaning hard into that approach: the phone is an unabashedly niche $2,500 accessory for professional photographers and videographers, and you can buy one today.

Specs Processor Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Display 6.5-inch 1644 x 3840 OLED Battery 4000mAh Camera 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide); 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto); 12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16mm (ultrawide); 8MP selfie Software Android 10 Price $2,499.99

The guts of the Xperia Pro are almost identical to those found in the Xperia 1 II: there's a Snapdragon 865, eight gigs of RAM, and a 60Hz 4K panel. The main differences here are that, unlike the 1 II, the Pro is certified to operate on mmWave 5G in the United States (on Verizon, anyway), and it sports HDMI input.

That input is key for the Pro's target audience of imaging professionals. Connected to certain Sony cameras, users will be able to both use the phone as a viewfinder and quickly upload images and videos, or even livestream footage.

$2,499.99 may seem ludicrous for what essentially amounts to a $1,199.99 phone with an additional port, but Sony is banking on customers comparing the Pro to non-phone equipment that could do the same job: an external 4K monitor, laptop, and portable hotspot could easily run thousands of dollars and wouldn't be nearly as portable or seamless.

You'll be able to buy the Xperia Pro starting today. If your job involves taking photo and video on Sony cameras from remote locations, it might be a good deal for you — but only then. This isn't one for the fans.